National Jacob Zuma back home in Nkandla after being discharged from hospital Earlier this week, it was reported that a legal team appointed by the state, which has been given access to Zuma's medical records, has deemed him fit to stand trial

Former president Jacob Zuma has spent his first night in the comfort of his Nkandla home after being discharged from a Gauteng hospital on Wednesday, three independent sources have confirmed to TimesLIVE.

“He is in his Nkandla home but he will be returning to spend the whole of next week in Johannesburg. We are just happy that he is fine and things are somewhat back to normal, though not 100% yet,” said one of the sources with intimate details, who asked not to be named...