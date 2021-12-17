‘Shell ally’ Mantashe lashed in court over apartheid remark

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe was ignorant and gravely insulting when he accused communities along the Wild Coast who are challenging Shell’s seismic survey of “engaging in colonialism and apartheid of a special sort”, it was argued in the high court in Makhanda on Friday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC, said it would have been pointless for his clients — who range from individual fisher folk to community organisations along the Wild Coast — to have embarked on an internal appeal to the minister as he had already “nailed his colours to the Shell mast”.

It was suggested in court papers that before resorting to legal action, the communities should have exhausted their internal remedies, which included an internal appeal to Mantashe.

“He has been unequivocal that he supports Shell,” said Ngcukaitobi.

“The language he used was unfortunate. He accused the communities I represent of engaging in colonialism and apartheid of a special sort, masquerading as environmental protection.”