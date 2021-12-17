SA is the leader in digitalisation across the MEA: Mastercard white paper on SMEs

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in SA and across the rest of the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region are recognising that digitalisation is essential to stay competitive in a transformed business and economic environment.

The insight is one of many in a new white paper by payments technology leader Mastercard, which explores the way small businesses are viewing digital payments, online presence and the benefits of an evolving cashless economy.

Titled “The Digital SME: How Are Small and Medium Enterprises in the Middle East and Africa Embracing a Digital Future?”, the white paper is an in-depth follow-on study from the Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index 2021. This piece of research released findings about the importance of digitalisation and rising confidence levels as SMEs across sectors, products and services in the region adapt to the new and evolving economic landscape.

Overall, 64% of SA SMEs say they believe e-commerce will have a positive impact on their business. The findings also indicate that SA, by far, is the leader in digitalisation across the MEA region, with more than 90% of companies present on social media and/or having a company website.

More than three-fourths (79%) of SA SMEs surveyed accept online payments, 48% accept cards and 41% accept mobile payments. More than half (61%) experienced no challenges when accepting digital payments.

When asked about the biggest benefits of a cash-free economy for their business, the majority (90%) of SA SMEs said that “digital solutions provide more efficient transactions and payments across multiple channels” and are “a more convenient way of paying their suppliers and employees”.

Other benefits identified include faster access to revenues (85%) and the ease of not handling or processing cash (79%).

The white paper also found that digitalisation has progressed globally since 2018 but has seen higher traction among larger corporations and financial institutions than among SMEs.

It accelerated in 2020 and 2021 to enable continuity of business, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimating 70% of SMEs globally intensified their use of digital technologies due to Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the Mastercard index, digital payment methods used by MEA SMEs include mobile (59%), online (49%) and cards (48%).