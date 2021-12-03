Shell gets go-ahead for Wild Coast seismic survey from court
Judge Avinash Govindjee said the applicants had not convinced him that the survey would cause irreparable damage to marine life
The urgent application to interdict Shell from launching its seismic survey off the Wild Coast has been dismissed.
The ruling was handed down by judge Avinash Govindjee in the Makhanda high court...
