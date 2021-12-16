EDITORIAL: Why is Mantashe shilling for Shell?

Even by his own eccentric standards, mining minister Gwede Mantashe came across as unmoored from reality last week when he sought to paint the opponents of Shell’s blasting along the Wild Coast as aligned to "apartheid and colonialism of a special kind, masquerading as a great interest for environmental protection".

It was a feeble attempt to recast his support for a technology that is increasingly being shunned by those with an eye on the welfare of generations to come as somehow admirable. Instead, it only underscored the extent to which Mantashe is an anachronism, someone who is weighed down by a self-serving ideology and who has overstayed his welcome in the government.

Why stop there, Mr Mantashe? By your logic, wouldn’t the architects of COP26’s clean energy agreements also be guilty of "colonialism" by seeking to torpedo investments in coal which otherwise could contribute to the country’s "development"?

Is his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, aware that in Mantashe’s world, anything goes in the search for money — in contrast to the assurances Ramaphosa gave in Glasgow. Perhaps the funders who agreed to provide R131bn to SA to fund its green energy transition need to reconsider, given Mantashe’s agnosticism on clean energy.

As arresting as his statement was, it shouldn’t be surprising. Mantashe, after all, has vigorously backed another looming environmental and fiscal catastrophe: the 20-year, R228bn contract to Turkish group Karpowership for the supply of "emergency" power while Eskom gets its act together.

That he sees colonialist hobgoblins behind the bid to stop an environmental disaster on the Wild Coast is all the more ironic since it’s hardly a "white fight". The black fishing communities of Dwesa-Cwebe, Port St Johns and Amadiba have now penned a scathing open letter to Mantashe in which they say the minister "insults us when he implies that the fight to protect our oceans from corporations like Shell is only the struggle of white environmentalists … he is trying to make it seem as though we cannot think for ourselves".