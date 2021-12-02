Stop Shell’s Wild Coast survey, top SA scientists urge Ramaphosa

A group of SA marine scientists on Thursday urged the government to halt Shell’s seismic survey along the Wild Coast due to concerns about the impact on the environment and marine life.

Shell was due to start acoustic surveying along the Wild Coast on Wednesday, but environmental groups have applied for an urgent interdict in the Makhanda high court. Marine tracking websites showed the survey vessel is off the coast of Morgan Bay.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet members Gwede Mantashe and Barbara Creecy, the scientists say recent studies suggest that seismic surveys are harmful to large marine mammals, like whales and dolphins, and to microscopic plankton.

The scientists include several leaders in the fields of marine biology and marine ecology: Dr Larry Oellermann, CEO of the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR); Prof Kenneth Findlay, research chair: Oceans Economy, Centre for Sustainable Oceans at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology; and Prof Isabelle Ansorge, head of the University of Cape Town’s oceanography department.

“SA’s marine ecosystems, and the coastal community’s sustainable blue economies that depend on their health, are being threatened by the deployment of offshore seismic surveying,” the letter reads. “There is a growing body of evidence pointing to the immediate and long-term, and largely unmitigable, negative impacts of this invasive method on marine creatures.