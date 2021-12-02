National Casac worries JSC is duplicating processes ahead of February interviews for top judge Judicial Service Commission will for the first time interview more than one candidate picked by the president to become SA’s next chief justice B L Premium

As the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) prepares to interview four candidates picked for the position of chief justice early next year, a non-government organisation is concerned the commission may be repeating work already done by an advisory panel appointed by the president.

For the first time in SA’s history, four candidates running for chief justice will be publicly interviewed before the president appoints the new top judge. The interviews have been scheduled from February 1 to 5, 2022...