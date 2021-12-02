A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng
A good week
In a fiery monologue, Dr Ayoade Alakija has socked it to Bo-Jo and the rest of the West for its response to Omicron. Speaking to the BBC, the co-chair of the AU vaccine delivery alliance excoriated rich nations for their hypocrisy, discrimination and xenophobia; for "locking Africa away" after the discovery of a viral mutation that was "inevitable", given their stubborn refusal to share both vaccines and know-how. "Follow the science, not the politics," she pled. Would that the bumbling Boris Johnson and his ilk would listen.
A bad week
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has descended from SA’s highest court to the depths of delusion, claiming he cured a couple of HIV/Aids through prayer. It’s misinformation masquerading as miracle. There’s nothing new in Mogoeng’s religious fervour. He once claimed, after all, that God wanted him to be chief justice. And there was that time, last year, when he railed against "devilish" vaccines "meant to infuse 666 into the lives of people". It speaks to a god complex that is as irresponsible as it is tiresome.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.