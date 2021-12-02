A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng

A good week

In a fiery monologue, Dr Ayoade Alakija has socked it to Bo-Jo and the rest of the West for its response to Omicron. Speaking to the BBC, the co-chair of the AU vaccine delivery alliance excoriated rich nations for their hypocrisy, discrimination and xenophobia; for "locking Africa away" after the discovery of a viral mutation that was "inevitable", given their stubborn refusal to share both vaccines and know-how. "Follow the science, not the politics," she pled. Would that the bumbling Boris Johnson and his ilk would listen.