A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng

02 December 2021 - 05:00

A good week

In a fiery monologue, Dr Ayoade Alakija has socked it to Bo-Jo and the rest of the West for its response to Omicron. Speaking to the BBC, the co-chair of the AU vaccine delivery alliance excoriated rich nations for their hypocrisy, discrimination and xenophobia; for "locking Africa away" after the discovery of a viral mutation that was "inevitable", given their stubborn refusal to share both vaccines and know-how. "Follow the science, not the politics," she pled. Would that the bumbling Boris Johnson and his ilk would listen.

A bad week

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has descended from SA’s highest court to the depths of delusion, claiming he cured a couple of HIV/Aids through prayer. It’s misinformation masquerading as miracle. There’s nothing new in Mogoeng’s religious fervour. He once claimed, after all, that God wanted him to be chief justice. And there was that time, last year, when he railed against "devilish" vaccines "meant to infuse 666 into the lives of people". It speaks to a god complex that is as irresponsible as it is tiresome.

2 hours ago

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
1 day ago
