JSC to announce dates for interviews with Ramaphosa’s four chief justice runners
17 November 2021 - 21:45
UPDATED 17 November 2021 - 22:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa has named his preferred candidates to sit at the helm of SA's apex court as the next chief justice.
Acting head of the judiciary justice Raymond Zondo, appeals court president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will go toe-to-toe in public interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) , likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now