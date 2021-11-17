National JSC to announce dates for interviews with Ramaphosa’s four chief justice runners B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named his preferred candidates to sit at the helm of SA's apex court as the next chief justice.

Acting head of the judiciary justice Raymond Zondo, appeals court president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will go toe-to-toe in public interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) , likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022...