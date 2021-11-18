National Ramaphosa reveals his cards on chief justice favourites with all eyes on JSC over interviews B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will meet in the next few days to decide when it will interview President Cyril Ramaphosa’s preferred candidates for chief justice.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa sent four names to it for consideration. These were deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, appeals court president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga...