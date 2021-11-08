National Still no word on chief justice as JSC advertises two Constitutional Court posts Interviews for the two posts to take place in April next year, meaning the top court is likely not to be fully constituted for close to a year B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday moved to fill the two Constitutional Court vacancies created by the retirement of justices Sisi Khampepe and Chris Jafta.

Interviews for these posts and other superior court vacancies will only be held from April 4-8 next year, meaning the court of last instance still has some months before it is fully constituted...