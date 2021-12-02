National BREAKING NEWS: JSC to run chief justice candidate interviews in February The Judicial Service Commission will interview four candidates for chief justice, handpicked by President Cyril Ramaphosa B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will interview President Cyril Ramaphosa’s four front-runners for incoming chief justice over five days, beginning February 1.

For the first time, the JSC will hold interviews with more than one candidate forwarded by the president to hold the office of top judge in SA. This follows a novel approach adopted by Ramaphosa, who invited the public to forward names and appointed an advisory panel to counsel him...