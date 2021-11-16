STATE CAPTURE
Zondo gets an official D-Day to hand in his report
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs off on deadline to hand in state capture findings
16 November 2021 - 23:23
The state capture commission, which was set up in 2018 with an initial six-month brief, has a New Year’s Day deadline to hand the findings to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa signed off the official deadline for submission in late October and the highly anticipated document must be filed by January 1, as indicated in the government gazette published on November 9...
