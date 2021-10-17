Modise to investigate military veterans’ budget after hostage drama
17 October 2021 - 17:47
Defence minister Thandi Modise has launched an investigation into spending by the department of military veterans, which has a budget of R654m this year.
This comes after Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele were held hostage for almost three hours at the St George’s Hotel in Pretoria last week. They were there to meet liberation war veterans and to hear complaints ranging from lack of decent housing to the government’s failure to provide for the veterans’ children...
