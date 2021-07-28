Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time machine The president’s greatest asset has been his ability to slow time down, so that it appears the instability is less intense — it is not BL PREMIUM

In the post-apocalyptic movie Dredd, the drug “slow-mo” plagues Mega City One. It slows down one’s perception of time, so that life feels like it’s moving one microsecond at a time. A favourite tactic of the arch villain is to give a hit to their enemy, before they are cast off a high-rise building, and fall to their death, which, to their own mind, takes an eternity, the fall becoming some strangely beautiful and absolutely terrifying end. From the outside though, it all happens in real time.

Here is the current state of our national leadership: the minister of health is suspended and a junior is minister at the helm, as various corruption allegations consume the department of health, in the midst of a pandemic...