SA unrest: it may not be over yet
Because the pro-Zuma, radical economic transformation faction has lost power within the ANC, the battleground has moved outside the party
22 July 2021 - 05:00
In the aftermath of the Beer Hall Putsch — the failed coup by the Nazi party in 1923 Germany — the trial against Adolf Hitler became a spectacular platform for his sinister, twisted views. The soapbox it afforded him catapulted his party, and himself, to national prominence.
As history shows, even a failed insurrection can have far-reaching and lasting effects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now