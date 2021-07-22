Features / Cover Story

SA unrest: it may not be over yet

Because the pro-Zuma, radical economic transformation faction has lost power within the ANC, the battleground has moved outside the party

22 July 2021 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

In the aftermath of the Beer Hall Putsch — the failed coup by the Nazi party in 1923 Germany — the trial against Adolf Hitler became a spectacular platform for his sinister, twisted views. The soapbox it afforded him catapulted his party, and himself, to national prominence.

As history shows, even a failed insurrection can have far-reaching and lasting effects...

