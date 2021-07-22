Features / Cover Story SA unrest: anatomy of an insurrection BL PREMIUM

SA’s failed insurrection was not only televised, but the looming explosion was telegraphed repeatedly to anyone who cared to listen. Yet the government not only failed to heed the many early warnings; its response to the targeted attacks and the concomitant orgy of lootings was criminally slow and woefully inadequate.

That should be no surprise. When he ascended to power in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in order to keep the ANC united, opted to keep the Augean stables that characterise the party in the 21st-century as dirty as he had found them...