National Application to set aside dodgy Eskom tenders to be heard on Thursday The SIU wants the Special Tribunal to set aside the tenders awarded to companies linked to former senior manager Petrus Mazibuko

The Special Tribunal will from Thursday hear an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to set aside R11m worth of questionable contracts awarded to companies linked to former senior Eskom manager Petrus Mazibuko.

Earlier this year the SIU froze bank accounts linked to Mazibuko after a whistle-blower alerted law enforcement to alleged kickbacks he received. ..