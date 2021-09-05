Treasury opposes bid to prevent municipalities from receiving direct payments
05 September 2021 - 18:01
The National Treasury says preventing municipalities from directly receiving payment for services such as water and electricity will be unconstitutional.
“Ordering this arrangement will undermine the municipalities’ constitutional and statutory obligations to people living in their territories,” Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said in court papers filed last week, in response to an application by business lobby group Sakeliga...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now