Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Decision time for government on Eskom Unsustainable debt and nonpayment by municipalities are beyond power utility’s control

With André de Ruyter as group CEO, Eskom is in much better hands than it has been for as long as a decade. While Brian Dames, the last CEO before the state capture era began, stepped down in 2014, the looters were already tightening their grip on the organisation before he departed.

In so far as they can, things are looking better at Eskom: the debt burden has reduced even though capital projects are still under way; savings have been made; tariffs have become more cost reflective thanks in large part to aggressive litigation; and the headcount is beginning to slowly reduce...