Judge Mnguni to hear Zuma’s bid to halt arrest
Former president Jacob Zuma has flouted two apex court orders and aims to foil his arrest
05 July 2021 - 20:21
Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni will preside over former president Jacob Zuma’s urgent bid to fetter his imminent arrest and 15-month jail term for contempt of court on Tuesday at the KwaZulu-Natal high court.
In October 2019, Mnguni and two other judges of the same court denied Zuma a stay of prosecution in the arms deal corruption trial. In May 2021, Zuma was charged with corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering to which he pleaded not guilty. He is next due in court on July 19, one week after the Constitutional Court will hear his rescission bid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now