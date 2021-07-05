National Judge Mnguni to hear Zuma’s bid to halt arrest Former president Jacob Zuma has flouted two apex court orders and aims to foil his arrest BL PREMIUM

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni will preside over former president Jacob Zuma’s urgent bid to fetter his imminent arrest and 15-month jail term for contempt of court on Tuesday at the KwaZulu-Natal high court.

In October 2019, Mnguni and two other judges of the same court denied Zuma a stay of prosecution in the arms deal corruption trial. In May 2021, Zuma was charged with corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering to which he pleaded not guilty. He is next due in court on July 19, one week after the Constitutional Court will hear his rescission bid...