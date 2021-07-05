National Police prepared to swoop on Jacob Zuma on Wednesday This is in compliance with a Constitutional Court order that requires police to arrest Zuma should he fail to turn himself over to law enforcement authorities BL PREMIUM

Following former president Jacob Zuma’s failure to hand himself over to law enforcement authorities on Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele says the police are prepared to arrest Zuma on Wednesday.

Cele has also announced that police have set up cameras to monitor Zuma’s movements pending his arrest for contempt of court. Police also upped the tally of detectives in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal after armed supporters gathered in support of Zuma on Sunday...