National 'Amabhutho' have committed treason, Buthelezi says Former IFP leader and Zula nation's prime minister distances himself from group that gathered at Nkandla in support of Jacob Zuma

The group descended on Nkandla in support of former president Jacob Zuma have committed treason by challenging the state, according to former IFP leader and prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi says the amabutho (or Zulu regiments) general, Zohogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, also known as “Mgilija'” acted on his own when he led hundreds of people dressed in Zulu attire to Zuma’s homestead in northern KwaZulu-Natal, following the Constitutional Court order that Zuma hand himself over to police to begin a 15-month jail sentence...