National

Unvaccinated Jacob Zuma compares lockdown to apartheid

Zuma‚ who has not received a Covid-19 vaccine despite qualifying for one‚ addressed the media at his home in Nkandla on Sunday night

05 July 2021 - 08:19 Mawande Amashabalala
Former president Jacob Zuma before addressing his supporters in Nkandla, KwaZulu Natal after he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma before addressing his supporters in Nkandla, KwaZulu Natal after he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.

Zuma‚ who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination‚ addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters did even if their actions were against lockdown regulations.

The former president said he believed people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months‚ and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.

“I was not responsible for what has happened‚” said Zuma.

In his speech‚ Zuma compared lockdown level 4 regulations to apartheid.

According to Zuma‚ lockdown regulations were no different to the rules imposed on people during the mid-1980s state of emergency enforced by the apartheid regime.

“We have a level 4 lockdown with all the hallmarks of a state of emergency and the curfews of the 1980s‚” said Zuma.

“The only difference is that we use different levels‚ like contempt of court instead of detention without trial‚ but the substance is exactly the same. Being jailed without trial is no different from detention without trial.”

Zuma had to be saved by his spin doctor, Mzwanele Manyi, when confronted with persistent questions about the breaching of Covid-19 regulations.

Amabutho arrives at Nkandla to show their support to former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Amabutho arrives at Nkandla to show their support to former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Manyi said: “The president is not going to answer that question. It is important to do a bit of research about an issue with a mask when you have a medical condition. The fact that the president is not wearing a mask might very well be a medical condition, which is a confidential thing he cannot disclose.”

Zuma revealed he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite his age group qualifying for jabs.

In what could be viewed as his first sign of disregarding lockdown regulations‚ the former president went out with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) on Saturday to greet supporters while not wearing a mask.

Constitutional Court to hear Jacob Zuma’s jail term challenge

Contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with court’s earlier order to appear at the state capture commission
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma cannot hold our democracy hostage

When decisions are made by mobs threatening violence, rather than the rule of law, it is not a democracy at all
Opinion
5 hours ago

Police ready to arrest defiant Zuma as he fails to hand himself over

According to the police’s analysis and legal opinion, Zuma should be arrested within three days of Sunday deadline
National
5 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma crisis puts SA’s constitutional democracy to the test

Former president’s application to have the ruling sentencing him to a 15-month jail term overturned will be heard by the Constitutional Court
National
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.