Land expropriation: ANC, EFF at loggerheads while MPs race deadline on constitution
Parties are deadlocked on the role of courts, which the EFF says should have no role to play on issues related to the expropriation of private property
31 May 2021 - 05:10
A parliamentary committee tasked with amending wording in the constitution is in a race against time to finalise its report by Monday midnight amid sharp differences between the ANC and EFF which threaten to drag on an issue that has weighed on investment sentiment.
The two parties are deadlocked on the role of courts, which the EFF says should have no role to play on issues related to the expropriation of private property. If they fail to reach a compromise by Monday night, the ad hoc committee will have to request a further extension, dragging out the process that started in 2018...
