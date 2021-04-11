State targets land owned by SOEs for reform programme
Minister Patricia de Lille tells MPs that state-owned entities cannot hold on to land that is not being used
11 April 2021 - 19:11
The government will soon be releasing land owned by state-owned enterprises such as Transnet and Eskom for land reform, public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said on Friday.
“We are engaging with public enterprises minister [Pravin] Gordhan to look at well located land owned by state-owned entities ... Transnet, Eskom, Prasa, Sapo [SA Post Office] have a lot of land. They should be brought into the land reform programme. We cannot just have state-owned entities holding on to land which is not being used,” De Lille told MPs during a meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee on amending section 25 of the constitution — the property clause — to make expropriation without compensation an explicit provision...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now