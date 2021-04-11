National State targets land owned by SOEs for reform programme Minister Patricia de Lille tells MPs that state-owned entities cannot hold on to land that is not being used BL PREMIUM

The government will soon be releasing land owned by state-owned enterprises such as Transnet and Eskom for land reform, public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said on Friday.

“We are engaging with public enterprises minister [Pravin] Gordhan to look at well located land owned by state-owned entities ... Transnet, Eskom, Prasa, Sapo [SA Post Office] have a lot of land. They should be brought into the land reform programme. We cannot just have state-owned entities holding on to land which is not being used,” De Lille told MPs during a meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee on amending section 25 of the constitution — the property clause — to make expropriation without compensation an explicit provision...