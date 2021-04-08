Expropriation Bill must sanction officials who misuse powers, says CDE
The think-tank says a decline in the quality of governance in SA poses a risk to fair implementation
08 April 2021 - 08:21
The Expropriation Bill, which would allow for expropriation without compensation for the first time in SA in a bid to speed up land reform, should include civil and criminal consequences for officials who misuse it, says think-tank the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE).
The bill, which would amend section 25 of SA’s constitution, is not as radical as some would claim, the CDE said in its submission to parliament, but remains flawed...
