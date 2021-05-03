Cash-strapped Joburg calls on private sector to help deliver basic services
Mayor, with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect, launches campaign to repair 50,000 potholes
03 May 2021 - 15:19
UPDATED 03 May 2021 - 18:58
After Joburg’s dismal failure to deal with close to 50,000 potholes, mayor Geoff Makhubo has sought help from the private sector to help repair the city’s roads.
Makhubo, whose ANC party faces local government elections in October, on Monday conceded defeat, saying the government alone cannot fix the city’s mounting problems and help from the private sector is needed. ..
