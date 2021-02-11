National Joburg city manager in firing line over state of service delivery Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni took leave on the day the city council met to discuss disciplining a ‘senior official’ BL PREMIUM

The head of the City of Johannesburg’s accounting officer is on the chopping block as dissatisfaction with the state of service delivery in the metro mounts.

There have been numerous concerns with regards to the lack of service delivery in the city...