Gauteng will spend R60bn to create jobs, says premier

Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Tuesday that billions of rand will be spent by his administration to build infrastructure and create more than 350,000 jobs in the next five years.

He said the R60bn they will spend on building and maintaining infrastructure over the period will help help facilitate the development of 50 black industrialists.

Delivering his state of the province address (Sopa) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, Makhura said his administration is also on track to create “sustainable and decent jobs” for young people over the next five years.

This will help offset SA’s unemployment rate, currently at 29.1%, its highest since 2008.

He said the government will use its financial muscle to help empower small businesses. Over the next five years, the provincial government will set up economic empowerment programmes by, among other things, spending R4bn a year in buying goods and services from 2,000 township enterprises; supporting 50 emerging black farmers and 20 black agro-processors to help transform their enterprises into full-scale commercial entities; and supporting 500 co-operatives by buying uniforms and food packs for vulnerable households directly from them instead of established businesses.

The premier said he wants to increase Gauteng’s exports and trade within Africa and that the 10, high-growth sectors identified will produce manufactured goods and services “destined for the entire African Continental Free Trade Area” (AfCFTA). The high-growth sectors include energy; transportation and logistics; the digital economy; agribusiness; construction and infrastructure; automotive; financial services; cultural and creative industry; and the industrialisation of cannabis.

“In 2030, intra-Africa trade should contribute to the creation and maintenance of 150,000 jobs, up from the current 50,000 jobs. We also want to increase exports to major regions of the world by 10% by 2025,” he said.

Makhura said that over the five years, the Gauteng city region will attract 447 foreign direct investment projects worth R264bn, which will create more than 69,000 jobs. The provincial government, said Makhura, will, during this decade, drive an “aggressive investment agenda” aimed at unlocking the province’s five development corridors.

In the northern corridor in Tshwane, housing the province’s automotive industry, investment projects by automotive manufacturers will bring in “at least R50bn in investment” into the city’s economy; while investment projects in the eastern corridor of Ekurhuleni will bring in more than R200bn; the Vaal in the southern corridor R40bn; and the western corridor of the West Rand, R60bn; while the central corridor of Johannesburg is expected to bring in R200bn.

Makhura said the provincial government and municipalities will collectively invest no less than R100bn in bulk infrastructure in the five corridors.

“Taken together, the private sector, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), provincial government and municipal infrastructure projects will bring in at least R760bn into the Gauteng economy over the next five to 10 years.”

Energy and electricity

On electricity, Makhura, who also serves as the ANC Gauteng chair, said the province will request a ministerial determination from mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe “to enable us to unlock renewable energy projects” to power the provincial economy. Gauteng is the industrial hub of the country and uses the bulk of power generated in SA.

“We will also take decisive steps to increase the availability and use of gas; fast-track our shovel-ready solar energy projects; recommission mothballed power stations; and promote hydrogen fuel cell technology in new developments across the Gauteng city region,” said Makhura.

He added that the load-shedding by power utility Eskom is “destroying the economy”.

On the controversial e-tolls issue, the premier, who has used his previous Sopas to lash out against the user-pay system, announced that Gauteng has made a “strong and persuasive case to national government on the e-tolls”.

“I have been assured by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a lasting solution has been found and an announcement by the president is imminent,” he said.

The SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral) e-toll project, launched in 2013, has largely been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance from Gauteng motorists. The cash-strapped agency has had to shelve several projects due to a lack of available funds.

