Cape Town’s ‘extortion economy’ spreading countrywide, NGO finds
Shadow economy is becoming entrenched and methods are spreading, says Global Initiative
24 April 2024 - 23:00
The extortion economy in Cape Town has become entrenched and methods deployed in the city’s shadow economy are exported throughout SA, making it difficult to arrest the pervasive trend, a study by Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime shows.
The international NGO, in a report titled “The shadow economy; uncovering Cape Town’s extortion networks”, said the city is host to a “menacing shadow economy” with money, services and goods being extorted from an increasingly wide range of businesses...
