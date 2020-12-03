Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Geoff Makhubo is a shameless mayor The claims swirling around Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo illustrate exactly why our municipal officials don’t deserve our taxes BL PREMIUM

If you are struggling to get your head around why so many of our municipalities are basket cases, the testimony of Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to the Zondo commission last week provided an eloquent answer. Even before he opened his mouth, Makhubo was in trouble.

Off the bat, the commission’s evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson spent hours detailing how R35.7m was paid by the irretrievably compromised Regiments Fund Managers to a company 67% controlled by Makhubo, called Molelwane Consulting, between 2008 and 2016...