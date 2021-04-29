National Aviation sector pleads for state assistance Airlines are battling to stay afloat as the pandemic pummels demand and fixed costs remain high BL PREMIUM

A local aviation industry body, which represents all major carriers in SA and the region, including SAA and Mango, has called on the government to provide urgent financial relief to the sector as airlines battle to stay afloat due to muted demand for travel.

“While cash would be nice, the fiscal crunch many of the region’s economies face is not lost on us, but governments have other levers at their disposal to assist the sector, such as exemptions on levies and statutory charges, deferring taxes, reducing airlines’ administrative burden, and streamlining bureaucracy,” Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, said on Thursday...