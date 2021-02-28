National SAA’s return to the skies postponed The Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of funds are the reasons for the delay BL PREMIUM

SAA does not have plans to get into the air any time soon, saying in an update on its website on Friday that domestic and regional flights were suspended until April 30 and international flights until October 31.

The airline had hoped to resume flights by now but international travel remains conditional due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the demand for domestic travel has dropped significantly and not recovered. In addition, the company was not allocated any additional money in last week’s budget, after a plea for another R3.5bn to fund the business rescue plan...