National Numsa legal threat could torpedo Comair business rescue plan Union’s lawyers demand airline operator issue new section 189 notice based on consultations BL PREMIUM

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is threatening legal action over the retrenchment process under way at Comair, which operates low-cost airline kulula and the British Airways franchise in SA, a move that could torpedo the business rescue process and trigger liquidation.

In a letter sent to Comair on October 29, Numsa’s lawyers demanded the airline operator withdraw its section 189 notice setting out its retrenchment plans and issue a new notice based on consultations with the union by November 6.