Numsa legal threat could torpedo Comair business rescue plan
Union’s lawyers demand airline operator issue new section 189 notice based on consultations
01 November 2020 - 20:39
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is threatening legal action over the retrenchment process under way at Comair, which operates low-cost airline kulula and the British Airways franchise in SA, a move that could torpedo the business rescue process and trigger liquidation.
In a letter sent to Comair on October 29, Numsa’s lawyers demanded the airline operator withdraw its section 189 notice setting out its retrenchment plans and issue a new notice based on consultations with the union by November 6.
