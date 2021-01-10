National Global airlines’ recovery has stalled amid Covid-19 surge, warns Iata The road to recovery for the stricken industry will be a long one as restrictions are prolonged BL PREMIUM

The recovery in air travel has stalled amid elevated Covid-19 cases and the reintroduction of travel restrictions in some regions, global industry body International Air Transport Association (Iata) said last week.

Iata had previously suggested that the global airline industry — hard hit by the stringent travel restrictions put in place by governments across the world to curb the spread of Covid-19 — would likely start recovering only in 2024...