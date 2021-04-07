Polokwane airport closure means Airlink loses out
Airlink was advised of the closure on Tuesday evening, forcing it to suspend flights with immediate effect
07 April 2021 - 21:50
Polokwane airport, the main gateway to the Kruger National Park and Limpopo, has been closed to air traffic due to its failure to maintain the minimum operating standards required by an airport for scheduled flights.
The airport services only flights by privately owned regional airline Airlink. The airline was advised by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Tuesday evening of the closure of the airport and had to suspend flights to the town with immediate effect...
