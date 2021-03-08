Airports Company SA’s recovery gains pace
Acsa has concluded the issuance of the ‘A’ preference shares worth about R2.3bn, with the department of transport the majority shareholder
08 March 2021 - 16:12
Airports Company SA (Acsa), which was one of the few profitable state-owned enterprises before Covid-19 struck, says it has made substantial progress in boosting its liquidity position.
On Monday, the company announced that it had concluded the issuance of the “A” preference shares worth just over R2.3bn, with the department of transport as the majority shareholder...
