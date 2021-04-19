NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s Duvha dilemma: who will end up bearing the ‘hardship’?
19 April 2021 - 05:31
Just about every man and his dog in the coal industry has an opinion about South32 and Eskom’s Duvha coal supply renegotiation — and sometimes the dog makes more sense.
The multinational mining group wants to exit its SA coal assets. While a deal with black-owned Seriti Resources is near completion, the final condition is that a loss-making supply agreement with Eskom’s Duvha power station be renegotiated up to 2024. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now