Eskom to push ahead with maintenance despite load-shedding
The utility says load-shedding is unacceptable but maintenance must continue
15 March 2021 - 14:44
Eskom will not compromise on its long-term maintenance efforts, despite the heightened risk of load-shedding, which has gripped the country.
At an Eskom state of the system briefing on Monday, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, said that while everyday of load-shedding was “unacceptable”, the utility remains committed to its reliability maintenance and mid-life refurbishment programme, which is expected to improve the operational performance of its fleet of power stations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now