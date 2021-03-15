National Eskom to push ahead with maintenance despite load-shedding The utility says load-shedding is unacceptable but maintenance must continue BL PREMIUM

Eskom will not compromise on its long-term maintenance efforts, despite the heightened risk of load-shedding, which has gripped the country.

At an Eskom state of the system briefing on Monday, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, said that while everyday of load-shedding was “unacceptable”, the utility remains committed to its reliability maintenance and mid-life refurbishment programme, which is expected to improve the operational performance of its fleet of power stations. ..