SOUTH32 SUPPLY
Eskom to stick to price hike in Duvha coal deal
Such a loss of capacity would add to SA’s energy crisis amid renewed power cuts
15 March 2021 - 23:53
Eskom is proceeding with plans to raise the price it pays Australian mining company South32 to source coal for its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga for four years in order to avoid the risk of "sterilising" power generation of 2,000MW.
Such a loss of capacity would add to SA’s energy crisis at a time when the economy is enduring renewed power cuts...
