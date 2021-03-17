National Eskom announces swift return to stage 2 load-shedding Boiler tube leaks, unit trips and high demand worsen power-supply problems BL PREMIUM

SA returned to stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday, marking a solid week of rotational power cuts.

Eskom said on Wednesday night that stage 1 load-shedding, which had been implemented in the morning, would be increased to stage 2, effectively cutting 2,000MW of power demand from the national grid. Stage 2 will extend to Saturday morning “to safeguard the power system”, the utility said. ..