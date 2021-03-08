VACCINATIONS
Business calls for the elderly to get their Covid-19 jabs first
SA faces a vaccine supply crunch between April and June
08 March 2021 - 05:09
Business for SA (B4SA) has urged the government to review plans for the coronavirus vaccine second phase and inoculate the elderly before essential workers to protect the most vulnerable as soon as possible.
SA faces a vaccine supply crunch between April and June, raising the prospect of many of the most vulnerable people not being covered before the next surge, which many experts expect as soon as May. Age raises the risk of severe Covid-19 and the risk of underlying conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, associated with a poorer Covid patient outcome...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now