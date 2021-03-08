National VACCINATIONS Business calls for the elderly to get their Covid-19 jabs first SA faces a vaccine supply crunch between April and June BL PREMIUM

Business for SA (B4SA) has urged the government to review plans for the coronavirus vaccine second phase and inoculate the elderly before essential workers to protect the most vulnerable as soon as possible.

SA faces a vaccine supply crunch between April and June, raising the prospect of many of the most vulnerable people not being covered before the next surge, which many experts expect as soon as May. Age raises the risk of severe Covid-19 and the risk of underlying conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, associated with a poorer Covid patient outcome...