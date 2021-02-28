SA scientists welcome US regulator’s approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
28 February 2021 - 19:47
The approval by one of the world's most stringent regulators of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine has been welcomed by SA’s top scientists.
On Saturday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency-use authorisation for the third vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. ..
