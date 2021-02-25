National / Health State targets a million jabs by end-March Health-care workers remain first in line BL PREMIUM

More than a million health-care workers can expect to receive a coronavirus shot by the end of March, after the health department secured a commitment from Pfizer for an initial tranche of 600,000 doses of its double-shot vaccine, health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Thursday.

The government has prioritised health-care workers in its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, as they have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Close to 700 are known to have died from Covid-19 in the past year, and the health department estimates health-care workers at three to four times greater risk of infection than the general public...