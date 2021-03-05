National

One year on, and this is how SA’s Covid-19 statistics look

The number of new infections has been steadily declining‚ with SA recording fewer than 10‚000 in the past week

05 March 2021 - 10:34 Cebelihle Bhengu
A coronavirus testing unit sign outside Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, January 11 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
A coronavirus testing unit sign outside Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, January 11 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

SA has climbed two spots on the Worldometers ranking of countries with the most Covid-19 infections, following the move to level 1 lockdown earlier this week.

This comes as the number of infections in SA sits at 1‚517‚666 and the death toll at 50‚462‚ according to statistics released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

The number of new infections‚ however‚ has been steadily declining‚ with the country recording fewer than 10‚000 in the past week. Mkhize reported 1‚404 new cases and 96 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The minister said the total number of recoveries stood at 1‚436‚101, and 92‚029 vaccines had been administered.

The newly recorded fatalities were in Gauteng (27)‚ Free State (25)‚ Western Cape (18)‚ KwaZulu-Natal (17)‚ Eastern Cape (5)‚ Mpumalanga (two)‚ Limpopo and the Northern Cape (one each).

Worldometers tracks the spread of the pandemic daily in 213 countries and territories.

In the world stats‚ SA climbed from number 18 to 16‚ overtaking Ukraine which has 1‚374‚762 Covid-19 cases.

Ukraine’s death toll remains lower than SA's by 23‚871. SA’s cumulative infections surpassed Indonesia’s 1‚361‚098 and that country’s death toll of 36‚897.

The US tops the list‚ recording 29‚526‚086 infections and 533‚636 deaths‚ followed by India with 11‚173‚761 cases and 157‚584 deaths.

Brazil is third with 10‚796‚506 cases and 261‚188 deaths.

On Friday‚ SA hit the one-year mark since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Police seize fake Covid-19 vaccines at Germiston warehouse

Interpol secretary-general Jürgen Stock says raids in SA and China 'tip of the iceberg' in Covid-19 vaccine-related crime
National
1 day ago

Third wave may force Momentum Metropolitan to raise provisions again

The financial services group will need to raise virus provisions if excess deaths in an expected third Covid-19 wave match those of the second wave
Companies
1 day ago

New variants mean a new consensus on ending Covid-19, and it’s not good news

Scientific optimism about effective vaccines has been short-lived as recent data on variants means the virus will probably cause a significant burden ...
World
1 day ago

Plan to test unused AstraZeneca vaccines shelved

Limited resources and time constraint behind decision to shelve implementation study of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
National
1 day ago

SA will get enough vaccines — but not before winter

SA is not going to run short of Covid vaccines, say experts, but it’s also uncertain if it will get the doses it needs — and get them to the right ...
Features
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cash crunch leaves Zondo teams unpaid
National
2.
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng chided for wilful ...
National
3.
SAA pilots lose appeal bid to have lockout deemed ...
National
4.
Former Business Day political editor Karima Brown ...
National
5.
Rejected AstraZeneca vaccine could save lives, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.