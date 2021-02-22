National / Health Pressure mounts to improve Covid-19 vaccine appointment system Streamlining system for Covid-19 jabs aims to end long waiting times and stop queue-jumping by health workers BL PREMIUM

Staff are working about the clock to improve the appointment system for Covid-19 vaccinations to avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes at Steve Biko Academic Hospital this weekend as doctors queued for hours to get jabs, according to a senior figure involved in the rollout.

The health department began dispensing Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to health-care workers last Wednesday under the banner of the Sisonke implementation study. By Sunday evening, 18 sites had been accredited, and more than 15,380 health-care workers vaccinated. But the rollout has been irregular, with some sites proceeding smoothly while others hit snags triggered by unexpectedly large numbers of health-care workers queuing for the shot...