Pressure mounts to improve Covid-19 vaccine appointment system
Streamlining system for Covid-19 jabs aims to end long waiting times and stop queue-jumping by health workers
22 February 2021 - 19:15
Staff are working about the clock to improve the appointment system for Covid-19 vaccinations to avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes at Steve Biko Academic Hospital this weekend as doctors queued for hours to get jabs, according to a senior figure involved in the rollout.
The health department began dispensing Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to health-care workers last Wednesday under the banner of the Sisonke implementation study. By Sunday evening, 18 sites had been accredited, and more than 15,380 health-care workers vaccinated. But the rollout has been irregular, with some sites proceeding smoothly while others hit snags triggered by unexpectedly large numbers of health-care workers queuing for the shot...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now