Government pins hopes on vaccines as it allocates R9bn to immunisation drive
SA will benefit from resumption of international goods trade and a resurgence in tourism, Treasury says
24 February 2021 - 15:30
In a sign the government is pinning its hopes on a swift coronavirus vaccine rollout to save lives and jobs, the Treasury has set aside R9bn in the medium term for the national immunisation drive and indicated it is willing to spend more than twice as much should the need arise.
While stopping short of laying out specifics, the Treasury also indicated it expects some funding for the national vaccination programme to come from the private sector...
