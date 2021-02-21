VACCINATION
Private sector health workers get a third of first Covid-19 vaccines
21 February 2021 - 23:14
Health workers in the private sector have been allocated one-third of the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines, the department of health announced on Sunday, as vaccination made a bumpy start at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
The first private sector health-care worker was vaccinated on Saturday, and by the end of the day 3,000 shots had been administered amid demand "higher than anticipated from doctors and nurses". By Saturday, a total of 10,414 shots had been given across the country, the department reported...
