Hasty SAA plan to courier vaccines foiled by regulator
Clearance for flight provided by SACAA too late for the vaccine run to Brussels
18 February 2021 - 19:32
SA Airways was barred from a hasty return to the skies by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) over the weekend, scuppering a plan for the national carrier to retrieve and deliver SA’s first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.
The airline has been mothballed since September, with limited operations over the nine months before that. In terms of civil aviation rules aircraft must be serviced and maintained during downtime and the crew, particularly pilots, kept flight ready by flying or by doing simulator training...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now